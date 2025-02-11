Padmaavat Re-Release Day 6 India Box Office Trends: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor starrer is proving to be a damp squib with low public interest

Seven years after its release, Padmaavat has made its theatrical comeback on February 6, 2025. Made on a massive budget, the magnum opus is regarded as one of the most expensive movies in Indian cinema. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, the historical drama originally hit the screens in 2018. While Padmaavat was a huge success back then, it hasn't been able to generate public interest during its re-release.

Padmaavat Re-Release Maintains Low Public Interest Amid Its Competitions

Backed by Bhansali Productions, Padmaavat seems to have lost its charm for a theatrical experience after seven years. Going by the current trends in the market, cinegoers aren't much interested in reliving the 2018 magnum opus in cinemas. Moreover, the makers promoting its re-release on social media hasn't turned out to be fruitful in its second innings.

Apart from low buzz, another factor that has played a major role in its lukewarm performance is the fact that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film has been brought back in a flooded marketplace.

During its original run, Padmaavat was a solo release, unlike this time which has a series of movies running in theaters. Currently, there is already a tough competition between new films like Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa with re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam.

Padmaavat Re-release vs Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release

While Padmaavat hasn't been able to show the potential in its theatrical re-run, Sanam Teri Kasam is undoubtedly the most in-demand re-release movie of the season starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. The 2018 historical drama boasts of star power unlike the 2016 tragic romance, which featured lesser-known actors.

Also starring Shahid Kapoor, Padmaavat was a blockbuster back then, and Sanam Teri Kasam had flopped at the box office. Time has changed, and so are their fates this time.

Padmaavat In Theaters

