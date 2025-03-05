Box Office: Reliving Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's chemistry in their movies; Can they bring Guru's charm in future?

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in I Want To Talk in 2024 and Aishwarya Rai has remained absent from Bollywood for seven years. They have worked together in six movies in Hindi cinema. While they are yet to collaborate for a new project, let's take a lookback at their movies over the years. Can they bring Guru's charm at the box office in the future?

Dhai Akshar Prem Ke To Raavan; Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai's Theatrical Movies

1. Dhai Akshar Prem Ke

Dhai Akshar Prem Ke was Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's first film as a couple. The 2000 movie was a remake of the 1995 Hollywood film, A Walk in the Clouds. It collected Rs 8.25 crore net in India. Directed by Raj Kanwar, the film was a flop.

2. Kuch Naa Kaho

Helmed by Rohan Sippy, Kuch Naa Kaho was released in 2003. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai-starrer earned Rs 6.5 crore. Also featuring Arbaaz Khan, it was a disaster at the box office.

3. Umrao Jaan

Umrao Jaan, directed by JP Dutta, was released in 2006. Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, the period musical romantic drama film collected Rs 7.5 crore. Based on the Urdu novel Umrao Jaan Ada, it was a disaster at the box office.

4. Dhoom 2

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Dhoom 2 starred Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, and others in lead roles. The second installment of the Dhoom franchise earned Rs 81 crore and emerged as a blockbuster.

5. Guru

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Guru remains one of the best movies of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Their chemistry as husband and wife was the highlight of the film and fans still cherish them as a married couple. Loosely inspired by the life of late business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani, the 2007 film minted Rs 45.5 crore. It was a hit at the box office.

6. Raavan

Three years later, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai collaborated again with Mani Ratnam for his directorial venture, Raavan. The 2010 film was a modernized version of Ramayana from the perspective of demon king, Ravana. It netted Rs 29 crore and was a flop.

Net India Collections Of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's Movies:

Movies Net India Collections Verdicts Dhai Akshar Prem Ke Rs 8.25 crore Flop Kuch Naa Kaho Rs 6.5 crore Flop Umrao Jaan Rs 7.5 crore Disaster Dhoom 2 Rs 81 crore Blockbuster Guru Rs 45.5 crore Hit Raavan Rs 29 crore Flop

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai should collaborate for a new film in the future. They have the potential to bring back the charm of Guru through their beautiful chemistry.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.