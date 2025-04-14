Box Office: Revisiting American Psycho’s theatrical run on its 25th anniversary

Today, April 14, marks the 25th anniversary of American Psycho, the satirical horror classic credited with cementing Christian Bale’s place in pop culture with its head-turning and eyebrow-raising storyline. Released in 2000, the film blended slasher tropes with hard-hitting black comedy, placing a critique of 1980s corporate excess and vanity at its heart via the chilling double life of investment banker-turned-serial killer Patrick Bateman.

Directed by Mary Harron and co-written by Guinevere Turner, American Psycho was adapted from Bret Easton Ellis’ 1991 novel. The work, notably, was so controversial it was considered unfilmable.

Despite popular belief, producer Edward R. Pressman secured the rights to the tome in 1992 and spent several years navigating creative hurdles. Early development saw names like Stuart Gordon and David Cronenberg attached as directors, while Harron’s casting of Bale faced studio pushback in favor of Leonardo DiCaprio. Harron was briefly replaced by Oliver Stone, but creative differences saw her return, with Bale firmly in place.

Filming for the cult title began in 1999, with production split between Toronto and New York City. Despite modest expectations, the film premiered at Sundance in January 2000 and hit US theaters on April 14 of that year. On a tight USD 7 million budget, American Psycho earned USD 15 million domestically and USD 19.1 million internationally, finishing its global run at USD 34 million. While not a runaway hit, its commercial performance was solid—especially for a dark, provocative indie endeavor.

Critics were mostly in favor, applauding Bale’s chilling performance and the film’s sharp commentary on yuppie culture, identity, and more. Over time, its cultural relevance only grew. Bateman’s cold demeanor and aesthetic obsession in the film found appeal among younger audiences, with the rise of meme culture in the 2010s further fueling the film’s following.

While a direct-to-video sequel in 2002 failed to capture the original’s tone or acclaim, American Psycho has endured as a cultural marvel, often quoted and parodied. A new adaptation directed by Luca Guadagnino is now in the works, underscoring the story’s enduring resonance.

A quarter century later, American Psycho stands as a daring piece of filmmaking that also acts as a case study in how to defy studio interference, overcome early doubts, and carve out a legacy beyond the modest box office.

Few images from psychological thrillers are as haunting—or iconic—as Patrick Bateman’s bloodied business card.

