Box Office: Singham Again vs Pushpa 2, Dunki vs Salaar; North-South battle intensifies with potential clashes

On 25th September in the evening, exhibitors across India got a confirmation that Prabhas' much awaited film directed by Prashant Neel, Salaar, is set to release on Christmas 2023, thus clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's much awaited biggie Dunki, which is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The news came as a total surprise for the entire movie trade industry and of course the box office fanatics that are plenty in count. Both Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas boast of huge theatrical pull and on top of that, Rajkumar Hirani and Prashant Neel have proven why they enjoy some serious box office pull. The Salaar-Dunki clash news came days after the makers of Pushpa 2 announced an Independence Week 2024 release for their film, thus confirming a direct clash with Rohit Shetty's cop-universe film Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn.

Salaar And Dunki Clash At The Box Office On Christmas 2023. Makers Of Salaar Will Officially Be Announcing The Release Date Of Their Film On 29th September

The makers of Dunki had announced a Christmas 2023 release for their film well in advance and are abiding to what they had decided. On the other end, the makers of Salaar already posponed their film a couple of times before deciding to release their film alongside Dunki as a last respite. While it is not wrong to change the release date of a film, it can get a tad inconvenient for other releases. Already the Gandhi Jayanti weekend this year, which was considered as a very lucrative weekend for releasing movies, has potentially gone wasted due to the late date change of Salaar. Fukrey 3 and Skanda took up the release dates last minute but it is no rocket science that the weekend will go underutilised.

The Christmas season shall have 2 very massive releases which won't be able to reach their true potential due to the sharing of screens. Shah Rukh Khan will be returning with Dunki after two box office monsters, Pathaan and Jawan. Prabhas has not had a very good recent track record but he has proven his stardom with very strong initals. As about Rajkumar Hirani and Prashant Neel, both the directors delivered blockbusters the last time their film released.

Pushpa 2 Locks Horns With Singham Again On Independence Day 2024 Weekend

Just like Dunki, Singham Again was announced to release on Independence 2024 weekend, well in advance. Makers of Pushpa 2 announced the release of their film for the very same weekend, a few days back. Both the films have an overlapping set of audience unlike Salaar and Dunki, which have quite a different audience. It doesn't seem like either of the film parties will reconsider the release of their film on another date. The potential will obviously be curbed with the exhibitors of India being in a fix. Pushpa 2 is arguably the most awaited Indian film and Singham Again looks to be a star-studded action bonanza by the word go.

Indian Territory Doesn't Have Enough Screens To Accomodate 2 Box Office Monsters At The Same Time

Unlike USA and China, India doesn't have enough screens to accomodate two monster releases on the same day. The problem is mitigated if one of the two films clashing gets a bad public feedback but that is not something that can be assumed from the beginning as a wellwisher of the movie industry would want all films to do substantial business, as that keeps the movie sector thriving. The clashes are now taking an ugly turn with the North vs South angle coming into the picture. Both the sides want to prove supremacy over the other. The Indian Film Industry need not be bifurcated into north and south with language no longer being a barrier, but that inadvertently happens since that's how it has always been since the inception of movies in India.

Advertisement

What do you feel? Is it right for a big film to arrive on the same date blocked by another event film? do let us know in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for your film fix.

ALSO READ: Buzz: Prabhas starrer Salaar to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki on Christmas; DEETS inside