Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on North vs South debate: Need to break away from typical thinking

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the popular actress is busy promoting her upcoming project Ponniyin Selvan I. The former Miss World is playing a double role in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1974-released novel of the same name. The gorgeous actress garnered the attention of film fanatics with her stunning appearance as antagonist Nandini in the teaser and trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 1. Her second get-up from the film, as Mandakini aka Oomai Rani is still kept under wraps.

At the Ponniyin Selvan I press meet which was held in Delhi today, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally addressed the controversial North vs South films debate. The actress, who has played some much-loved characters in both Bollywood and Tamil cinema, said, “It’s an amazing time right now, where we need to break away from the typical way of looking at artists and cinema. I think it’s a great time right now, where all these barriers have gone down. People know our cinema Nationally. In fact, they are wanting to see the cinema from every part.”