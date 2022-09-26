Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on North vs South debate: Need to break away from typical thinking
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared thoughts on North vs South debate while promoting her film Ponniyin Selvan: 1.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the popular actress is busy promoting her upcoming project Ponniyin Selvan I. The former Miss World is playing a double role in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1974-released novel of the same name. The gorgeous actress garnered the attention of film fanatics with her stunning appearance as antagonist Nandini in the teaser and trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 1. Her second get-up from the film, as Mandakini aka Oomai Rani is still kept under wraps.
At the Ponniyin Selvan I press meet which was held in Delhi today, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally addressed the controversial North vs South films debate. The actress, who has played some much-loved characters in both Bollywood and Tamil cinema, said, “It’s an amazing time right now, where we need to break away from the typical way of looking at artists and cinema. I think it’s a great time right now, where all these barriers have gone down. People know our cinema Nationally. In fact, they are wanting to see the cinema from every part.”
“I think this is finally the perfect time where it has become accessible Nationally through so many platforms. Everybody can view cinema for what it is, across India. So I think we need to kind of break away from this conventional way of thinking and help our viewers, our audiences, and our readers also to not slide into that typical way of viewing. Art has always been there, found the audience, and has been appreciated; so, have the artists. But avenues were limited. Today is a great time when it has become accessible to everybody. And proof of the pudding is in the eating, right? It is so evident that people are embracing and lapping up cinema from across the country,” concluded Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Coming to Ponniyin Selvan 1, the Mani Ratnam directorial is getting released in five languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada, on September 30, Friday. The magnum opus features Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. AR Rahman composed the music for the film.
