Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan’s Don has an extraordinary second weekend; Tops Rs 70 crore in India

Sivakarthikeyan led Tamil college comedy-drama Don is having a dream run at the box office in India. The film has had a phenomenal trending across the board with a remarkable second-weekend hold considering that it is a Tamil film, which are generally known not to hold well. The second-weekend numbers of Don are in the Rs. 17.75 cr gross range which is less than 50 percent down from first weekend which closed at Rs. 34.5 cr gross. The numbers indicate that Don will emerge as Sivakarthikeyan’s highest grosser in due course of its run, thus cementing Sivakarthikeyan’s strong pull at the box office.

On the basis of how Don is trending at the box office, it has a certain chance to top Rs. 100 cr gross in India depending on how it holds once Kamal Haasan’s Vikram hits the screens. The second Sunday of Don was better than RRR in Tamil Nadu which reaffirms that the film has strong legs and can run steadily for another couple of weeks. Even in the Andhra states, the collections of Don in the second weekend were similar to first weekend, although at low levels. The 10-day India Gross stands at Rs. 70 cr of which Rs. 58.5 cr have come from Tamil Nadu.

The box office collections of Don at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 52.25 crore

2nd Friday - Rs. 3.75 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 6.25 crore

2nd Sunday – Rs. 7.75 crore

Total - Rs. 70 crore



The territorial breakdown for the Indian box office collections of Don is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 58.50 crore

AP/TS - Rs. 5.80 crore

Karnataka - Rs. 4.35 crore

Kerala - Rs. 85 lakh

Rest of India - Rs. 50 lakh

Total - Rs. 70 crore



Sivakarthikeyan’s last blockbuster, Doctor, had done Rs. 70 cr in Tamil Nadu and based on how Don is trending, it is likely to go for a Rs. 85 to Rs. 90 cr gross. An India gross of Rs. 100 cr will act as a great confidence booster for the already confident Sivakarthikeyan.

