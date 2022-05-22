Box Office: Sivakartikeyan's Don collections rock steady in Second weekend, Crossed 50 crores in Tamil Nadu

Don box office collections remain rock-steady in the second weekend at the Indian box office. The Sivakartikeyan led movie stayed flat on the second Friday from Thursday and then recorded a big 70 per cent growth on Saturday. It has earned Rs. 10 crores approx in two days and is heading for Rs. 17 crores plus second weekend, which will be an excellent drop of 50 per cent from the opening weekend. The total box office collections of the movie in India are Rs. 62.30 crores approx through Saturday, will likely be around Rs. 70 crores end of day Sunday. These strong holds were expected considering how well the movie collected during the weekdays and Tamil Nadu being a weekend market does even better on weekends.

The box office collections of Don at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 52.25 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 3.75 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 6.30 crores

Total - Rs. 62.30 crores

The film also crossed Rs. 50 crores in Tamil Nadu on Saturday as it collected Rs. 5.25 crores approx yesterday. The movie after its opening weekend has performed better than RRR in Tamil Nadu, which went on to earn Rs. 80 crores in the state after Rs. 61 crores in ten days. Don will be a bit low after ten days, probably around Rs. 59 crores, but considering it has held better than RRR so far, it should comfortably hit the Rs. 80 crores mark, with a good chance of hitting Rs. 90 crores depending on how it sustains after the release of Vikram in its fourth week.

The territorial breakdown for the Indian box office collections of Don is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 52 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 5 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 4 crores

Kerala - Rs. 80 lakhs

Rest of India - Rs. 50 lakhs