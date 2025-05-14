Box Office: Thunderbolts aka The New Avengers scores 2.7M on second Monday, tracking close to Thor and Ant-Man

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts, recently rebranded as The New Avengers, is holding steady at the domestic box office in its second week. The superhero ensemble film grossed USD 2.7 million on its second Monday, reflecting a 46 percent drop from its first Monday. This performance places it on a promising trajectory, with legs comparable to those of Thor, which made USD 2.9 million at the same point in its run with a 47 percent plunge, and Ant-Man, which raked in USD 3.3 million with a 48 percent wane.

These films are considered solid mid-tier Marvel performers with strong word of mouth.

Florence Pugh, leading the ensemble cast as Yelena Belova, appears to be the driving force behind the film’s sustained momentum. The second Monday haul of USD 2.7 million outpaces recent Marvel releases like Captain America: Brave New World (USD 1.8M, -84.3 percent), Eternals (USD 1.7M, -60.1 percent), Quantumania (USD 1.7M, -87.9 percent), and The Marvels (USD 1.1M, -52.1 percent). It’s also close to the second Monday of better-performing superhero entries like Iron Man (USD 3.9M, -44.5 percent) and The Winter Soldier (USD 3.5M, -44.3 percent).

With a running domestic total of USD 130.4 million, The New Avengers is on track to finish as one of the humble entries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Five. The film, directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo, centers on a group of antiheroes forced to unite for a perilous mission that could lead to their redemption. The ensemble cast includes Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Wyatt Russell, among others.

As mentioned above, Thunderbolts underwent a rebranding, which notably came with a title evolution following its release. While originally marketed with an asterisk in the title, the end credits reveal that the asterisk signifies the team’s new identity, The New Avengers. Following this reveal, Marvel Studios officially began promoting the movie under its rebranded title.

The film premiered in London on April 22 and hit U.S. theaters on May 2 as the concluding chapter of Phase Five. Despite low expectations, The New Avengers has become a box office bright spot for Marvel, grossing USD 274 million worldwide, making it the sixth highest-grossing film of 2025.

With strong legs and solid reception, The New Avengers appears poised to continue its robust run through May.

