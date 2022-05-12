Box Office: Top highest grossing films of all time in Kerala; KGF Chapter 2 Third

KGF Chapter 2 has reached the top three biggest grossers ever in Kerala, overtaking Mohanlal starrer Lucifer. The two films above it are Pulimurugan and Baahubali 2 and are likely to stay that way as there is good a Rs. 9 crores difference between KGF 2 and Baahubali. The gross box office collection in the state for KGF 2 is Rs. 64.50 crores approx so far and will likely close around Rs. 67-68 crores approx. The first KGF grossed a little over Rs. 6 crores in the state, the sequel will be doing elevenfold.

Earlier in its run, KGF 2 took the record for the biggest opening day ever in the state and then followed it with the biggest first weekend and the biggest first week. What makes it even special is they came during the Ramadan month, which is traditionally a slow period at the box office in Muslim populated regions and Kerala has a very substantial Muslim population. Post Eid, the film had a very good surge in collections and collected over Rs 6.50 crores in those seven days from May 2nd to May 8th, which is also what it earned in seven days prior to that, despite competition from multiple Eid releases. Now there is no boost as such but daily numbers are still very strong. Yesterday it grossed Rs. 30 lakhs on its fourth Wednesday, which is just 70 per cent down from the second Wednesday. A 30 per cent hold after two weeks is excellent trending.

The top ten highest-grossing films of all time in Kerala are as follows:

Pulimurugan - Rs. 78.50 crores Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 73.20 crores KGF: Chapter 2 - Rs. 64.50 crores approx (28 days) Lucifer - Rs. 64 crores Bheeshma Parvam - Rs. 46.80 crores Drishyam - Rs. 42 crores Premam - Rs. 41 crores Kayamkulam Kochunni - Rs. 40 crores Ennu Ninte Moideen - Rs. 36 crores Kurup - Rs. 32.30 crores

Pulimurugan still remains the highest grosser in the state after six years. Kerala was the only state where Baahubali 2 couldn't get the top spot, speaks volumes for what that movie did back in the day. Kerala has one of the cheapest ticket prices across the country, if not the cheapest, so these numbers are even better than they look. There hasn't been much inflation in the state either, which is why there are a couple of early to mid-2010s movies on the list as well, which is very rare to see in any other state.

