Box Office: What to expect from Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur re-release?

Anurag Kashyap is a man who needs no introduction. Majority of his movies we know of have failed to rule the box office but have an undisputed rule on the hearts of the audience. One such film of his is the cult classic Gangs Of Wasseypur, a 2012 released crime drama.

As the current trend of re-releasing popular old films flourishes in Bollywood, Gangs Of Wasseypur is another film which would be enjoying its moments of fame again in the theatres. Judging by the success of some other flop and popular films which got a long-deserving superhit status on their re-release, Gangs Of Wasseypur is expected to perform well enough but only in accordance with its small size release and lesser mainstream awareness.

Gangs Of Wasseypur is known for its extraordinarily large and talented star cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Jaideep Ahlawat, Piyush Mishra, Rajkummar Rao, Vineet Kumar Singh and many others. Considered to be one of the finest films ever made by Anurag Kashyap, it has gained appreciation from some of the best filmmakers of the world like Martin Scorsese.

Gangs Of Wasseypur opening day expectations

On its initial release in 2012, Gangs Of Wasseypur collected nearly Rs 28 crores nett at the Indian box office on a budget of Rs 21 crores, ending with a below average tag. As of its re-run, the release is barely marketed for the majority audience leading to a lack of awareness. Additionally, a very small size of its re-release in selective territories could lead to a not so huge gross that one would expect due to its huge fanbase.

Taking all the factors into play, a Rs 15 - 25 lakh opening can be clearly eyed as the film’s aim. With the same momentum accompanying this Anurag Kashyap directorial during its release in theatres, the overall re-release nett of the film can definitely not be compared with others of its category like Tumbbad or Sanam Teri Kasam.

