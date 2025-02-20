Box Office: Will Chhaava rule Indian theatres in 2nd week or Mere Husband Ki Biwi surprise?

Chhaava, which is helmed by Laxman Utekar, hit the screens on February 14, 2025. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the historical actioner has completed a week of its release at the box office. Chhaava is now entering the second week and will face a competition with Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Will Chhaava Rule Box Office In 2nd Week Amid Entry Of Mere Husband Ki Biwi?

Released on Valentine's Day, Chhaava has been roaring at the box office since the last seven days. Vicky Kaushal-starrer is all set to enter Rs 200 crore club today. With Chhaava running as a beast, the expectations of Mere Husband Ki Biwi surprising with its box office performance are unlikely.

Chhaava boasts of powerful screen presence of Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It has also received strong word-of-mouth from cinephiles, mainly in Maharashtra. Going by its outstanding performance, the historical actioner would collect Rs 100 crore or more in the second week.

Chhaava is eying to fetch in the range of Rs 375 crore to Rs 400 crore net in India by the end of its theatrical run.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi's Box Office Expectations

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Mere Husband Ki Biwi shall struggle to open well tomorrow due to such a strong holdover release, Chhaava. Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh's film is expected to have decent earnings in the range of Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore on opening day.

It will receive footfalls mainly from Delhi NCR and East Punjab. The facility of BOGO offer can boost its performance on the first day to some extent, however, it won't be able to match Chhaava's blockbuster theatrical run.

Chhaava In Cinemas

