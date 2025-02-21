Captain America 4 Day 8 India Box Office Trends: Marvel film shows no signs of recovery amid lackluster performance

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is seeing continued struggles at the Indian box office, with its Day 8 collections estimated to be in the range of Rs 75-85 lakh. The film, which opened to a disappointing response last Friday (February 14), has witnessed a sharp decline in numbers during the weekdays. While Marvel movies traditionally enjoy strong fan support in India, Brave New World is facing an uphill battle due to the reasons listed below.

Several factors have contributed to the film’s underwhelming performance in the country. Firstly, the lack of a major Marvel superstar like Chris Evans or Robert Downey Jr. has impacted audience interest. Indian audiences have a strong connection with the original Avengers, and the transition of the Captain America mantle to Sam Wilson may not have resonated as strongly.

For those unversed, directed by Julius Onah, Brave New World features Anthony Mackie stepping into the role of Captain America following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The cast also includes Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, and Liv Tyler reprising her role as Betty Ross. Despite the strong lineup, the movie has not managed to generate the same level of excitement as previous MCU outings in India.

Another challenge for CapAm 4 has been competition from the domestic offering Chhaava, a story chronicling the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the brave son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Bollywood historical drama has been drawing audiences away from Brave New World.

Additionally, mixed reviews from critics and viewers have not helped its case, with many citing a lack of emotional depth and high-stakes storytelling that previous Captain America films delivered.

Superhero fatigue is another significant factor affecting the movie’s performance. With an increasing number of superhero films released in quick succession, audiences appear to be growing tired of the genre, particularly when stories fail to serve compelling narratives. The growing fatigue has led to underwhelming returns for several recent superhero films, and Brave New World seems to be another casualty of this trend.

The weekday trends indicate that Brave New World may struggle to cross even Rs 30 crore in India. Unless positive word of mouth picks up or external factors boost its appeal, Captain America 4 will find itself settling for a dismal run in India.