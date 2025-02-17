Captain America 4 India Box Office Weekend: Marvel's ambitious flick nets POOR Rs 13.50 crore in 3 days; Gets severely impacted by Chhaava wave

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World had a disappointing run at the Indian box office over the weekend, earning only Rs 13.50 crore in its first three days. The film, which marks Anthony Mackie’s first solo outing as the titular superhero, struggled due to mixed reviews and fierce competition from Vicky Kaushal's historical epic Chhaava. Despite the backing of a global franchise, Brave New World failed to draw significant footfalls, making it one of the lowest-opening Marvel films in India in recent years.

The film opened at Rs 4.25 crore on Friday, saw a minor jump to Rs 4.75 crore on Saturday, and dipped slightly to Rs 4.50 crore on Sunday. The underwhelming numbers suggest that the film will likely struggle to cross Rs 30 crore in its lifetime run, a stark contrast to previous Marvel successes in India. The dominance of Chhaava, coupled with Brave New World’s weak word of mouth, has severely impacted its box office prospects.

The local release emerged as the preferred choice for Indian audiences, particularly in Maharashtra, where it witnessed strong footfalls. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film chronicles the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, against the Mughal Empire, especially his battles with Aurangzeb. The film has been praised for its emotional depth, compelling narrative, and fierce performances. Unlike Brave New World, Chhaava has benefited highly from word of mouth, making it a dominant force in theaters.

The failure of Brave New World in India is also being attributed to audiences' declining interest in Hollywood films. While Marvel once enjoyed strong box office traction in the country, recent films have failed to generate the same buzz. The absence of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, along with a plot that has been criticized by Western critics for lacking a strong antagonist and engaging action sequences, weakened the offering's appeal. The film, which also stars Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, blends political intrigue with superhero action, but the reception suggests it has failed to connect with audiences in the way its predecessors did.

With Chhaava continuing to dominate and Brave New World receiving a cold response, it seems unlikely the Marvel film will recover in the coming weeks. The trend suggests that Hollywood blockbusters can no longer solely rely on franchise loyalty in India, especially when competing against compelling domestic cinema.

