Celebrating 15 Years Of Avatar: Analyzing the box office of James Cameron's USD 2.9 Billion global giant
Directed by James Cameron, Avatar completed 15 years of its release on December 18, 2009. Let's decode its box office business worldwide.
Back in 2009, Titantic director James Cameron took us to the world of Pandora, a habitable moon where were introduced to Na'vi, the blue-colored humanoid species. We are talking about Avatar, the highest grossing film of all time till date. The epic science fiction film recently completed 15 years of its release in cinemas. Let's analyze how Avatar performed at the box office back then.
Avatar Is Highest Grossing Film Of All Time Worldwide
Released on December 18, 2009 in North America, Avatar became the sensation during its release with an gross collection of USD 2.9 billion worldwide including re-releases. It collected USD 2.74 billion during its original release in global markets.
The classic science fiction film was a highest grosser of all time worldwide for a decade. Avengers: Endgame bagged the title for a brief period until James Cameron's film was re-released in China, while reclaiming its crown of being the top grossing movie of all time in global markets.
Avatar, The Art Of Revolutionizing Filmmaking
Avatar changed the perspective of filmmaking in world cinema. Cameron's helmer is remembered for its ground-breaking use of technology including visual effects (VFX) and computer-generated imagery (CGI). The makers used motion-capture to showcase realistic CGI characters which would track the facial expressions and movements of actors in real time. It also had real-time virtual camera system for the director which would let him explore the virtual world in real-time.
In a nutshell, we were transported to the gorgeous environment of the Padora world which was quite believable. With Avatar's mastered execution, James Cameron brought a revolution in the field of filmmaking.
Watch The Official Trailer of Avatar Here:
Avatar's Journey Over The Years
The development of Avatar's story began in 1994. The shooting of the 2009 film was initially supposed to start in 1999, two years after the release of Titanic (1997). Thirteen years post Avatar, the makers released its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022. This will be followed by Avatar: Fire and Ash which is scheduled to hit the screens in 2025. The franchise also has fourth and fifth installments lined up for the future, Avatar 4 (2029), and Avatar 5 (2031).
ALSO READ: Avatar 4 & 5: Is a New Director Taking Over Next Movies? James Cameron Explains