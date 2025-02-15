Chhaava Day 2 India Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's movie is set of a ROBUST Saturday

Vicky Kaushal’s historical epic Chhaava started phenomenally at the Indian box office on February 14. The film opened with collections near Rs 30 crore on Day 1, making it the biggest opening of the actor’s career. While the Valentine’s Day holiday provided a slight boost, Chhaava’s success is not merely a result of external factors—it has done exceptionally well on its own merit, underscoring strong audience approval.

With solid word of mouth, Day 2 is showing signs of surpassing its opening-day collections. The Saturday surge is a common trend for well-received films, and Chhaava appears to be capitalizing on its positive reception. Audience turnout projections for Sunday are even bigger, with expectations that it will be the film’s highest single-day collection.

The Laxman Utekar directorial brings to life the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and his battles against the Mughals. The film’s grandeur, coupled with Rashmika Mandanna’s portrayal of Maharani Yesubai Bhosle and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, has resonated with both history buffs and mainstream audiences. With its visually stunning cinematography and emotionally charged performances, Chhaava has managed to pull at heartstrings.

As the film heads for a Rs 100 crore weekend net in India, it is already on course to becoming a certified box office hit. If it continues its stronghold into Monday and beyond, Chhaava could even attain superhit status. Early trends indicate the film is set for a strong and sustained run.

Vicky Kaushal, who has steadily built a reputation with critically acclaimed performances, will look to cement his position as a bankable lead star in Bollywood with his career’s biggest commercial success—though some might argue he has already done so with Uri: The Surgical Strike.

With strong patriotic and regional appeal, Chhaava is proving to be the biggest release of the season. If the momentum continues, it could set new benchmarks for historical dramas in the industry.

All eyes are now on Monday’s performance, which will determine just how high Chhaava can soar in the coming days.

Are you watching the film during or after the weekend? The offering, for those interested, is playing in both IMAX and standard formats.