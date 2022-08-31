Cobra has an Excellent opening in Tamil Nadu; Heading for biggest opening day for Chiyaan Vikram

Cobra is off to an excellent start at the Tamil Nadu box office with 55-60 per cent opening in the morning shows. The opening outside Tamil Nadu is also good. The Telugu dubbed version has also opened very well in Telugu states, especially in bigger centres like Hyderabad and Vizag.

The Chiyaan Vikram starrer action thriller has taken the fifth best opening of the year in Tamil Nadu just behind Beast , Valimai, Vikram and KGF Chapter 2. KGF Chapter 2 had the best start of the year in terms of occupancies but the volume of business was low due to a much smaller release. Cobra has a wide release of closer to 500 cinemas in the state.

The way the morning shows have started, a double-digit opening is very likely, with a possible Rs. 10-12 crores opening day depending on the movement in the rest of the day. Usually, after a strong start in the morning, there is a bit of slow down during the matinee and then pick-up starts in the evening. Today being a holiday can help with the slowdown in the noon shows being less than normal.

The top openings of 2022 in morning shows in terms of occupancies in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

KGF Chapter 2 - 90-95% (Holiday) Beast - 90-95% Valimai - 85-90% Vikram - 70-75% Cobra - 55-60% (Holiday)

Kollywood is having an excellent year at the box office. There was a bit of a dry period after Vikram but that has passed with recent performances of Thiruchitrambalam , Viruman and Sita Ramam. Now the start of Cobra is another addition to the list of winners.