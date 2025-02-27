Crazxy Box Office Preview: Sohum Shah starrer run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day

After the verdict-changing re-run of Tumbbad, Sohum Shah is all set to return to the big screen with Crazxy. Touted to be one of its kind thriller, the movie is hitting the cinemas tomorrow, February 28th.

Crazxy is directed by Girish Kohli and it has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 1 hour and 37 minutes. The movie is looking to release on an estimated screen count of 1250 across the nation. The advance booking of Crazxy was opened two days prior to its release and the response is so far decent.

The movie is expected to wind up its advance sale at around 5,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day. Looking at the buzz and advance booking, the movie should aim for a reasonable start of Rs 1.50 crore net on its opening day. The opening weekend of Crazxy should be above Rs 5 crore net, that would be very encouraging for such a small niche film.

The movie heavily depends on its word-of-mouth and the audience reception. If Sohum Shah manages to offer something unique, fresh and entertaining, the actor might see repeating the success of Tumbbad with Crazxy. The marketing of Crazxy has so far been very creative and interesting. Its teaser, trailer and songs hints towards something new. If all goes well, the movie will sail through a successful theatrical run.

Are you excited for Crazxy? Tell us in the comment section. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.