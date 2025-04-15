Good Bad Ugly Box Office Day 6 Tamil Nadu: Ajith Kumar’s mass actioner continues STRONG hold; grosses Rs 6 crore on Tuesday

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role along with Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, and Priya Prakash Varrier, is performing very well at the box office. The Adhik Ravichandran-directed mass action drama recorded another good business day today, the first working day after the five-day holiday period.

Good Bad Ugly adds Rs 6 crore to the tally; cume reaches Rs 106 crore

Produced by the top Telugu production company, Mythri Movie Makers, the movie opened with Rs 28 crore in Tamil Nadu, becoming Ajith Kumar’s biggest opener along with Valimai. It witnessed a superlative word-of-mouth and stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark in 5 days only.

According to estimates, the movie recorded another good business day at the box office today, Day 6. The mass actioner clocked over Rs 6 crore, bringing the total cume to Rs 106.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

The Ajith Kumar movie will continue to attract the audience for a couple of weeks, as there is no significant release in Tamil Nadu this month. However, it must stand tall against the re-release of Thalapathy Vijay's movie, Sachein, which is slated to mark its return to the screens on 18 April.

Day-wise box office collection of Good Bad Ugly is as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 28 crore 2 Rs 14.50 crore 3 Rs 18.50 crore 4 Rs 23.50 crore 5 Rs 16 crore 6 Rs 6 crore (est.) Total Rs 106.50 crore

Watch Good Bad Ugly trailer here:

Good Bad Ugly in cinemas

Good Bad Ugly is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

