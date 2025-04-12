Good Bad Ugly vs Vidaamuyarchi Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 2: Ajith Kumar's mass-entertainer overpowers his action-thriller

Sometimes, it’s not just the star but the style of storytelling that pulls the audience to theaters. Ajith Kumar, one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable names, has proven this again, this time with himself as competition with his last release.

Released on April 10, Good Bad Ugly, a flashy action-comedy directed by Adhik Ravichandran, came with zero subtlety and 100% masala. Ajith’s triple avatar, coupled with high-octane stunts and nostalgia-heavy moments, resonated instantly with fans. By the end of Day 1, the film clocked Rs 28 crore in Tamil Nadu and Rs 51 crore worldwide. On Day 2, it maintained momentum with another solid Rs 15 crore in the home state and Rs 24 crore globally.

Contrast this with Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith’s Pongal release helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, which is a serious, layered action-thriller co-starring Arjun Sarja, Trisha, and Regina Cassandra. With a plot focused on a missing wife and a shadowy villain, it had a more subdued tone and appeal. While the film had a decent start with Rs 25.5 crore in Tamil Nadu and Rs 47 crore worldwide on Day 1, it saw a sharper dip on Day 2, pulling in Rs 10 crore in TN and Rs 20 crore globally.

Day Wise Tamil Nadu Box Office Collections of Good Bad Ugly

Days Good Bad Ugly Vidaamuyarchi Day 1 Rs 28 crore Rs 25.5 crore Day 2 Rs 15 crore Rs 10 crore Total Rs 43 crore Rs 35.5 crore

Day Wise Worldwide Box Office Collections of Good Bad Ugly

Days Good Bad Ugly Vidaamuyarchi Day 1 Rs 51 crore Rs 47 crore Day 2 Rs 24 crore Rs 20 crore Total Rs 75 crore Rs 67 crore

The takeaway? Good Bad Ugly clearly edges past its predecessor in terms of mass reach, sustaining its hold better at the box office. The difference lies in how Tamil audiences are currently going gaga for larger-than-life Ajith, explosive fan-centric sequences, and a dose of humor that worked well in this stylishly crafted thriller.

While Vidaamuyarchi catered more to serious cinephiles, Good Bad Ugly was a theatrical celebration. With its festive release window and booming word-of-mouth, the mass entertainer looks all set to be the box office winner of the two.

And when the same star leads both films just two months apart, the audience has spoken loud and clear that mass still rules in Tamil Nadu.

