Jaat Box Office Early Estimates Day 13: Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's action entertainer eyes Rs 2.3 crore on 2nd Tuesday

Jaat Box Office Early Estimates Day 13: Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat features Sunny Deol in a massy avatar. It marks Deol's theatrical return after two years since Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The action drama, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, has been running for its second week. On Day 13, it looks to add Rs 2.3 crore to its collection.

Released on April 10, Jaat has collected Rs 73.05 crore net business in the last 12 days. Based on early estimates, on Day 13, the Sunny Deol starrer is expected to collect in the range of Rs 2.3 crore net at the Indian box office.

Jaat has benefitted from the Blockbuster Tuesdays movie offer, which allows the audience to buy the tickets at subsidized rates. The offer is available at PVR Inox multiplexes only on Tuesday. The boost comes a day after the movie earned Rs 1.7 crore on the first Monday. The total collection of the action drama stood at Rs 73.05 crore in the last 12 days.

After Day 13, Jaat will now cross the Rs 75 crore mark at the box office. The lifetime business of Gopichand Malineni's helmer will remain under Rs 100 crore by the end of its theatrical run.

During its arrival in theaters, Jaat ran parallel to Salman Khan's Sikandar. It is now competing with the new release, Kesari Chapter 2, which is led by Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan.

Co-produced by People Media Factory, Jaat also features Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Ramya Krishnan in key roles. It marks filmmaker Gopichand Malineni's directorial debut in Bollywood. He has previously helmed Telugu movies like Veera Simha Reddy and Bodyguard.

It is yet to be seen how Jaat sustains itself in the coming days.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you watched the Sunny Deol starrer yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

