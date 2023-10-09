Jawan box office collections: Overseas climbs to USD 47M, Shah Rukh Khan beats RRR first run worldwide

Jawan had another impressive showing overseas in its fifth weekend earning nearly a million dollars, with the offshore total surging past USD 47 million at EOD Sunday. Coupled with Rs. 743 crore in India, the worldwide gross of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer now stands at Rs. 1134 crore.

Earlier on Tuesday last week, Jawan beat the original worldwide closing of RRR i.e. Rs. 1111 crore, making it the third-highest original run for an Indian film behind Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2. Dangal and RRR later had a release in the Far East which propelled their worldwide numbers higher.

Internationally, Jawan is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film internationally sans China behind Pathaan, which grossed USD 49.10 million in the same set of markets as Jawan. The final number of Jawan is expected to reach around USD 48.75 million which will be slightly behind but can be attributed to some USD 500K lost due to exchange rate difference, so in real terms they will be even. Compared to Pathaan, Jawan trails in the Western markets of North America and Europe but that difference is covered by the lead in the Middle East and other markets of Asia.

In the Middle East, Jawan is the highest-grossing Indian film, ahead of Pathaan by nearly USD 2.50 million, that lead will go to over USD 3 million in the end. Bangladesh has a historic turnout going over USD 1 million mark, the final number can go over USD 1.50 million. Singapore also set the record for Bollywood films this weekend, going over Dilwale with SGD 1.07 million. Sri Lanka is another market to set an all-time record, with collections not too far off from Tamil Blockbuster Jailer. Australia will be a photo-finish with Pathaan for the record.

The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collection of Jawan is below.

Americas: USD 15,125,000

North America: USD 14,950,000

Rest of America: USD 175,000

Asia/Oceania: USD 8,650,000

Australia: USD 2,990,000

Malaysia: USD 1,240,000

Nepal: USD 1,000,000 Approx

Singapore: USD 790,000

New Zealand: USD 560,000

Sri Lanka: USD 400,000 Approx

Rest of Asia: USD 1,670,000 (incl. Bangladesh)

Middle East and Africa: USD 17,020,000

UAE: USD 8,920,000

GCC: USD 4,850,000

Saudi Arabia: USD 2,700,000

Africa and Rest of M.E.: USD 550,000

Europe: USD 6,280,000

United Kingdom: USD 3,775,000

Germany: USD 740,000

France: USD 410,000

Nordics: USD 380,000

Netherlands: USD 340,000

Rest of Europe: USD 635,000

Total: USD 47,075,000 / Rs. 391 crores

