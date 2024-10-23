Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collections Day 12: Alia Bhatt starrer actioner earns Rs 54 lakh, Rajkummar Rao's comedy drama continues with low steady run

Dussehra 2024 releases Jigra, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video couldn't strike chords with the audience much at the box office. Both movies met with mixed reactions and are struggling to draw the crowds to the theaters.

Jigra mints Rs 54 lakh on 2nd Tuesday, faces 10% drop

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer emotional sibling action-drama saw another expected drop of 10% on its Day 12, i.e., 2nd Tuesday, and collected Rs 54 lakh. The Vasan Bala-directed movie had previously collected Rs 21.95 crore in the first week, followed by Rs 4.60 crore in the second weekend. The total cume of Jigra in 12 days has reached Rs 27.69 crore net in India.

The prison-break actioner is in its final leg now. The action movie will have 7-8 more days to draw some audience and put a decent figure at the box office. Looking at the low trend at which Jigra is performing, the movie is expected to end its full theatrical run somewhere around Rs 32 crore to Rs 33 crore in India.

The movie has performed better in overseas locations where it has grossed more than Rs 18 crore till now. Jigra is expected to end its worldwide theatrical run around Rs 58 crore.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Jigra Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 4.50 crore 2 Rs 6.50 crore 3 Rs 5.50 crore 4 Rs 1.65 crore 5 Rs 1.40 crore 6 Rs 1.25 crore 7 Rs 1.15 crore 8 Rs 1 crore 9 Rs 1.70 crore 10 Rs 1.90 crore 11 Rs 60 Lakh 12 Rs 54 Lakh Total Rs 27.69 crore net in 12 days in India

Watch Jigra Trailer:

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video collects Rs 76.50 lakh on 2nd Monday; eyeing Rs 40 crore finish

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, collected around Rs 76.50 lakh on its 2nd Tuesday. The movie continues scoring at low levels. Though the collections can not be justified, compared with Rajkummar Rao's other movies except Stree 2, they are very much on the expected lines.

The total cume of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video currently stands at Rs 33.01 crore net in India.

The comedy movie directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa is looking to end its theatrical run at Rs 40 crore in India, which is not a very good result but better than its rival release, Jigra.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Are As Under

Day India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 25.35 crore 8 Rs 1.40 crore 9 Rs 2.25 crore 10 Rs 2.50 crore 11 Rs 85 Lakh 12 Rs 76.5 Lakh Total Rs 33.01 crore net in 12 days in India

Watch the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer

