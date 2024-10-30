Top Diwali Day 1 Hindi Movie Openers In India: Thugs of Hindostan remains on top; Will Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 enter coveted list?

We are all set for the clash of two big box office titans Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. It is not too often that two wide-appealing, family-friendly films release in theatres on the same day. The post Diwali day (1st November, 2024) is going to be huge with a combined opening day of over Rs 50 crore in contention. While we wait for the release of the Diwali 2024 Hindi releases, let's have a look at the biggest Hindi day 1 net India openers during Diwali.

Thugs Of Hindostan Remains The Biggest Diwali Opener Among Hindi Films

Thugs of Hindostan that released back in 2018, continues to be the biggest Hindi opener in Diwali. The Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer opened to almost Rs 50 crore on post-Diwali day. The bad word of mouth spread so fast that it failed to triple its opening day number.

Tiger 3 in Diwali 2023 took a raging start of around Rs 41 crore at the box office, that too on Diwali day which is not considered very good for business. The film registered its biggest day on day 2, the post-Diwali day. The opening weekend was huge but the word of mouth was on the mixed side, which didn't allow it to enter the Rs 300 crore club. It ended its run with a business of around Rs 260 crore net.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in Diwali 2015 took a thundering start. The Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer did a net business of a little over Rs 39 crore on the opening day. It was a record opener, beating the record of Happy New Year. The movie's word of mouth was on the mixed side and it ended up doing a business of slightly under Rs 200 crore. Over 2 crore people visited theatres to watch the Sooraj Barjatya directorial.

Happy New Year in Diwali 2014 took a record start of over Rs 36 crore. The film was Shah Rukh Khan's immediate next after all time grosser Chennai Express. The film didn't get the kind of appreciation the makers would have liked. It still ended up doing a superhit business of Rs 178.50 crore in India. It was after Happy New Year and Diwale that the actor's infamous bad phase started.

Golmaal Again is one of Ajay Devgn's biggest openers. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the 2017 Diwali release in a clash with Secret Superstar, collected Rs 30 crore net on post-Diwali day and ended up doing a blockbuster business of Rs 205 crore. Rohit Shetty went on to have another hit release with Sooryavanshi after Covid-19 and he gears up for Singham Again now.

Sooryavanshi is the most recent Bollywood release to be part of the coveted list of highest Diwali openers. Despite Covid-19 limitations, it opened to Rs 26 crore on post-Diwali day in 2021. It did a net business of slightly under Rs 200 crore but that was still a great result given the circumstances.

Krrish 3 in 2013 opened to collections of little under Rs 20 crore. It really blasted on the post-Diwali day and emerged a blockbuster. Hrithik Roshan followed Krrish 3 up with Bang Bang but then went through a lul phase, which ended with Super 30 and War.

Here is a list of the highest opening Hindi films on Diwali

Movie Opening Day Net (All India, All Languages) Thugs Of Hindostan Rs 49.50 crore Tiger 3 Rs 40 crore Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Rs 39 crore Happy New Year Rs 36.25 crore Golmaal Again Rs 30 crore Sooryavanshi Rs 26 crore Krrish 3 Rs 19 crore

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Theatres In Diwali 2024

What are your opening day expectations from Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Do you feel either of the films will enter this list? Let us know.