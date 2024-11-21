Kanguva Week One Hindi Box Office Collection: Suriya-led fantasy action fetches Rs 11.55 crore; earns Rs 0.50 crore on Day 8

Made on a lavish budget of Rs 350 crore, Kanguva is one of the most expensive movies in India. Released on November 14, it has failed to do wonders at the box office since its opening day. Led by Suriya, the mystical thriller has emerged as one of the biggest disasters of this year. It has earned Rs 11.55 crore in the first week of its release in Hindi.

Kanguva (Hindi) Collects Rs 11.55 Crore In First Week; Biggest Disaster Of 2024

The Hindi version of Suriya's recently released film Kanguva opened to Rs 3.25 crore on the first day. It became the best Hindi-dubbed opener from Kollywood cinema since 2018. Interestingly, it surpassed the first-day collections of Leo, The GOAT, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Ponniyin Selvan 2, Vettaiyan, and Indian 2.

After its fair opening, the collection started falling each day as it struggled to pull the North Indian audience to theatres any further. After its 8th-day earnings of Rs 0.50 crore, i.e., the cume collection of Suriya-starrer stands at Rs 11.55 crore in the first week.

Day-Wise Earnings Of Kanguva At The Hindi Box Office:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 2.25 crore 3 Rs 2.00 crore 4 Rs 1.75 crore 5 Rs 0.65 crore 6 Rs 0.55 crore 7 Rs 0.60 crore 8 Rs 0.50 crore Total Rs 11.55 crore net in 8 days

Kanguva To Cross The Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide?

While Kanguva has crashed at the ticket windows, it is likely to finish around the Rs 100 crore club globally. It is counted among the biggest disasters of 2024 at the Hindi box office, including Maidaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Indian 2.

WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER OF KANGUVA:

All About Kanguva And Its Reception

In Kanguva, Suriya is playing the dual roles of Kanguva and Francis Theodore. Bobby Deol is cast as the main antagonist, Udhiran. Disha Patani's character is called Angela.

Also starring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, the Tamil fantasy action film opened to negative word of mouth, which affected its performance from the first day itself. It left Suriya's hardcore fans disappointed over its weak storytelling and execution.

Kanguva in Theatres

Kanguva plays at a theater near you now. You can book your tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or the box office outside the theatres. If you have watched Kanguva, how did you find it to be?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

