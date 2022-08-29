Liger box office collections; Vijay Deverakonda starrer has a DISASTER opening weekend at the box office

Liger had a poor opening weekend at the box office, collecting just Rs. 46 crores in its four days extended the first weekend. The Vijay Deverakonda starrer had a decent opening day , but due to negative audience reception, the film faced a big crash on its second day and then never really recovered over the weekend. The situation for the film was so bad that it was trailing behind Karthikeya 2 in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday, which is in its third week. There will be another big crash today, the film will likely wrap up inside Rs. 50 crores in its first seven days. It won't be adding much from there on and will likely close under Rs. 60 crores for lifetime box office number.

The box office collections of Liger at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 19 crores

Friday - Rs. 9.75 crores

Saturday - Rs. 8.75 crores

Sunday - Rs. 8.50 crores

Total - Rs. 46 crores

Liger is a huge DISASTER for its investors in AP/TS, with an abysmal Rs. 12.50 crores share collected in four days. The theatrical rights of the film fetched Rs. 55 crores in the Telugu states, for which distributors stand to incur losses of more than Rs. 40 crores.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Liger is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 12.25 crores (Rs. 5.85 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 3.15 crores (Rs. 1.70 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 9.35 crores (Rs. 4.95 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 24.75 crores (Rs. 12.50 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 2.85 crores (Rs. 1.25 crores share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 2.40 crore (Rs. 95 lakhs share)

Kerala - Rs. 50 lakhs (Rs. 20 lakhs share)

Rest of India - Rs. 15.50 crores (Rs. 6.60 crores share)