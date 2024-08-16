Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan? Vedaa’s Sharvari Wagh picks her favorite actor: ‘Jab wo aate hai aap…’

Sharvari Wagh is currently busy promoting her latest release, Vedaa, co-starring John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee. Soon to make her official entry into the YRF Spy Universe, the actress candidly revealed her thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in a recent interview. She also recalled celebrating SRK's 50th birthday outside Mannat.

In a podcast with Subhankar Mishra, the Vedaa actor was asked to choose her favorite between the two mighty Khans of Indian cinema. Initially, Sharvari was reluctant to choose between them and firmly stated that she couldn't pick one over the other.

However, later in the interview, recalling one of her experiences with the Pathaan actor, she said, "Maine choose nahi kiya hai kisiko but main kahungi ki main Shah Rukh Sir ke 50th birthday pe gayi thi in the crowd bas ek jhalak dekhne ke liye." (I haven't chosen anyone, but I can say that I went to Shah Rukh Sir's 50th birthday celebration in the crowd just to catch a glimpse of him.)

Like many Shah Rukh Khan fans, Sharvari added that the experience was splendid, with an unmatchable vibe. "I think wo 4 ya 6 baar (balcony me) aate hai to say hi to all his fans. Jab wo aate hai na aap spellbound ho jate ho." (I think he comes to the balcony 4 to 6 times to say hi to all his fans. When he appears, you become spellbound), said the Maharaj actor.

Reminiscing further, Sharvari revealed that SRK's fans (known as SRKians) arrived at Mannat in buses, wore T-shirts imprinted with pictures of their idol, and distributed them while celebrating the momentous occasion. She also wore one such T-shirt to celebrate his 50th birthday.

The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor also asserted that she really loves Salman Khan's films. When asked about her favorite Salman Khan movie, Sharvari quickly mentioned Bajrangi Bhaijaan, praising the human drama as beautiful and selfless.

On the work front, Sharvari's latest movie Vedaa is currently running in cinemas. She is also shooting for Alpha, which will mark her entry into the popular Spy Universe. The movie is in production under the direction of Shiv Rawail, known for The Railway Men. Additionally, Sharvari Wagh has made her entry into the horror-comedy universe with her latest hit movie Munjya.

