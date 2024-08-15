Khel Khel Mein Box Office Vibe: Akshay Kumar and team's decent entertainer deserve better release strategy

Akshay Kumar's Independence Day release Khel Khel Mein brings him back to the comedy genre. The film marks his first collaboration with director Mudassar Aziz and also features Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal in lead roles. Even though Akshay has been going through a rough phase in his career, the trailer and music of Khel Khel Mein make everyone look at it optimistically. But will the film do well at the box office? Let's analyse!

Khel Khel Mein is a comedy-drama that revolves around a group of friends and couples who get together at a wedding. As they start playing a game where they have to make their mobile phones and its calls and messages accessible to everyone in the group, they find themselves in a deep mess. The story is interesting and the screenplay is also well-written. As an audience you feel gripped to the narrative and enjoy it. Humor lands well and there are some really good moments throughout the film. Though it'd have been great if those moments were more frequent. Apart from comedy, emotions work well too. However, it lags when it comes to presenting a commendable film.

Khel Khel Mein is one of the better films featuring Akshay Kumar lately but it's not something that he needs to come out of the rough phase. Some limitations don't let it shine. The chemistry of lead pairs and the choreography in songs will disappoint you if you expect too much there. Akshay is good at comedy but considering his work in the genre in the past, you feel a bit let down because of the bar he has set.

Khel Khel Mein is clashing with two more films Stree 2 and Vedaa on Independence Day which will significantly affect its box office potential especially because both are strong films. The advance booking trends for Day 1 suggest a lukewarm start but given some of its merits it won't go unnoticed at the box office. Moreover, there are several free weeks at the box office now and there are Raksha Bandhan and Janamashtmi holidays too. KKM may not start well but with decent word of mouth, it can sustain on a low level the box office.

However given the storm Stree 2 is set to create, KKM will struggle for footfalls. Vedaa on the other hand will also give it a tough time. The film is likely to find it tough to cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office.

