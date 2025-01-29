Kudumbasthan Day 6 Tamil Nadu Box Office Update: Manikandan's SUPERHIT movie adds solid Rs 1.10 crore on first Wednesday

Kudumbasthan, starring K Manikandan in the lead role along with Saanve Megghana and Guru Somasundaram, continues witnessing a solid run at the box office.

Kudumbasthan manages solid hold; grosses Rs 1.10 crore on Day 6 in home state

Released on January 24, the Tamil-language comedy drama Kudumbasthan refused to slow down anytime soon at the ticket window. The Rajeshwar Kalisamy directorial added another Rs 1.10 crore to the tally on its 6th day of release. With such a strong trend, the movie grossed a sum of Rs 11.25 crore in its home state.

Opened with Rs 1.35 crore, Kudumbasthan wrapped its first weekend at Rs 7.55 crore. It then witnessed a stronghold and collected Rs 1.40 crore on the first Monday, even more than its opening day collection. On Day 5, it stormed past the Rs 10 crore mark by adding another Rs 1.20 crore at the Kollywood box office.

Based on its current trends, the movie will continue to attract the audience for a couple of weeks, at least until VidaaMuyarchi arrives. These collections are testaments to its superlative word-of-mouth and quality of content. The small-budget movie has already emerged as a Superhit at the box office.

This is the second success for Tamil cinema this year after the blockbuster success of Vishal and Sundar C’s long-delayed release, Madha Gaja Raja. Interestingly, both movies are comedy entertainers.

Kudumbasthan In Theaters

