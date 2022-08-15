Laal Singh Chaddha Overseas and Worldwide Box Office: Aamir Khan starrer to collect 95 crores in 5 days

Laal Singh Chaddha had a so-so performance internationally, grossing $4.50 million (Rs. 36 crores) in its four-day opening weekend. Combined with Rs. 45 crores in India, the worldwide weekend of the film was Rs. 81 crores. The $5 million mark will be crossed today on Monday, but that will still keep the worldwide total under Rs. 100 crores in five days, something this film should have done in three days or earlier.

The Aamir Khan starrer performed best in the markets with a strong Punjabi diaspora presence like Canada and Australia. In Canada, the film grossed $750K, recording the second biggest debut ever for Bollywood only behind Padmaavat while Australia was the third highest, after Padmaavat and Sanju, with A$755K. The United Kingdom was decent with £415K, which isn’t a lot, but is the best for Bollywood in four years, as the once biggest overseas market, hardly collects nowadays.

Generally, the strongest market for Aamir, USA underperformed with just $1 million over four days but the biggest underperformer was the Middle East with an abysmal $900K opening weekend. The film got the widest release for an Indian film in most of the markets as it was distributed by Paramount Studios, but that hardly makes any difference as the audience these films target remains predominately NRIs and the existing release size levels are good enough to make a movie reach them.

The territorial breakdown for four days overseas box office collections of Laal Singh Chaddha is as follows:

USA/Canada - $1,760,000

Middle East - $900,000

Australia - $535,000

United Kingdom - $500,000

New Zealand - $90,000

France - $65,000

Singapore - $55,000

Europe - $250,000

Rest of World - $250,000