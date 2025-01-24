Mr House Keeping Day 1 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Kollywood rom-com drama takes slow start; Madha Gaja Raja continues its reign

Mr House keeping, starring Hari Bhasker and Losliya Mariyanesan in the lead, has hit the cinemas. The Tamil movie began its box office journey today; however, it couldn't take a decent start.

Mr House Keeping takes a dull start; needs magical jumps

Written and directed by Arun Ravichandran, the romantic comedy kickstarted its theatrical run on a dull note. The movie opened low on its debut day. It will need to show magical jumps over the weekend to secure a favorable outcome by the end of its entire run.

For the unversed, the Tamil-language movie marked the acting debut of Hari Bhasker. In order to put up a healthy total, it will have to impress the audience with its content. If the movie manages to garner positive word-of-mouth, it can sail through a good theatrical run at the box office.

Madha Gaja Raja dents Mr House Keeping on the opening day

One of the major reasons why Mr House Keeping couldn't take the much-needed good start is the blockbuster run of Madha Gaja Raja. The long-delayed Vishal starrer movie is doing wonders in Tamil Nadu. After packing a solid punch of Rs 45 crore, the action-comedy grossed another Rs 60 lakh today on its 13th day of release.

Mr House Keeping is a relatively smaller-budget movie than the Sundar C directorial, but it will have to face its wrath at the ticket window. Its trend in the coming days will determine whether the movie is heading from here. It will be interesting to see if Mr House Keeping can impress the audience with its content.

Mr House Keeping In Theaters

