Madha Gaja Raja Day 14 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vishal's blockbuster comedy grosses good Rs 1 crore
Madha Gaja Raja has grossed Rs 1 crore on the 14th day of its release in Tamil Nadu. Starring actor Vishal, the Tamil film hit the screens on January 12, 2025.
Directed by Sundar C, Madha Gaja Raja has been running in theaters for two weeks now. Released on the Pongal weekend (January 12, 2025), the much-delayed Tamil film is shouldered on actor Vishal. Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam are playing crucial roles. The action comedy is continuing to perform well at the box office.
Madha Gaja Raja Grosses Rs 1 Crore On Day 14; Requires Rs 3 Crore To Cross Rs 50 Crore
Co-produced by Gemini Film Circuit and Benzz Media (P) Ltd, Madha Gaja Raja earned Rs 1 crore on the 14th day of its release at the Tamil Nadu box office. In the first week, Vishal-starrer collected Rs 36.6 crore in its home state. In the second week, the Tamil action comedy fetched Rs 10.85 crore, bringing its total earnings to Rs 47.45 crore in two weeks.
Madha Gaja Raja will soon touch Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu markets while inching towards the target of finish line, i.e. Rs 55 crore.
Here's How Much Madha Gaja Raja Has Earned In Two Weeks:
|Week/Days
|Gross Collections In Tamil Nadu
|Week 1
|Rs 36.6 crore
|Second Friday
|Rs 4.90 crore
|Second Saturday
|Rs 1.25 crore
|Second Sunday
|Rs 1 crore
|Second Monday
|Rs 80 lakh
|Second Tuesday
|Rs 65 lakh
|Second Wednesday
|Rs 60 lakh
|Second Thursday
|Rs 1 crore
|Total
|Rs 47.45 crore in 14 days
More About Madha Gaja Raja
Madha Gaja Raja became the highest grosser among other Pongal releases. Also featuring Sonu Sood, it has emerged as a blockbuster. The film was delayed for over 12 years over financial issues. Despite the delay, the Tamil action comedy performed well due to its strong word-of-mouth.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
