Malang Box Office Collection Day 8: Disha & Aditya’s film shows a drop on Friday; Mints Rs 2.25 crore

Malang Box Office Collection Day 8: Aditya Roy Kapur, , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu starrer Malang which hit the theaters on 7th February 2020 had a decent run at the box office on its first week. Malang made Rs 3.75 crore on Wednesday and Rs 3 crore on Thursday. The movie directed by Mohit Suri which received decent reviews and managed to win over the audience was expected to enter week 2 on a decent note. But it looks like Malang’s box office numbers have shown a drop on Day 8.

As per box office India, Malang’s box office collection on Day 8 was around Rs 2.25 crore which is even less than Day 7. As per the report, since its opening day, Malang has managed to rake in Rs 40.25 Crore nett at the box office and slowly and steadily is inching close to the Rs 50 Crore mark which is not bad for Aditya and Disha starrer film. Malang could have done better but it has lost multiplex screens to Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal which hit the theaters on 14th February 2020.

Malang is essentially a revenge story of a couple passionately in love. However, their life turns upside down after they meet a corrupt cop. 's action sequences are commendable, Anil Kapoor's lunatic laugh gives the chills, Kunal Kemmu's dark character comes as a shocking climax while Disha Patani adds a breath of fresh air into the film. The music of Malang also has been trending across musical platforms and the trailer also got a great response. Lack of competition from films like Shikara and Hacked gave a boost to Malang’s box office collections.

Check out Malang’s box office collection: Day 1, Friday- Rs 6.50 Crore Day 2, Saturday- Rs 8.25 Crore Day 3, Sunday- Rs 9.25 Crore Day 4, Monday- Rs 4 crore Day 5, Tuesday- Rs 3.75 Crore (estimated) Day 6, Wednesday- Rs 3.25 Crore Day 7, Thursday- Rs 3 Crore Day 8, Friday- Rs 2.25 Crore (estimated) Total box office collection of Malang: Rs 40.25 crore (estimated)

