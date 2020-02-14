Malang Box Office Collection Day 7: Disha and Aditya’s film ends week 1 on a steady note, mints Rs 38 crore

Box Office Collection: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang remained steady all through the first week and now is all set to enter the second week. Here’s how much it minted on Day 7 at the box office.

Malang Box Office Collection Day 7: and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang ended first week on a steady note at the ticket windows. The film that released last Friday has been minting decent moolah at the box office throughout the week and it continued it’s decent run on Thursday as well. After having made Rs 3.75 crore on Wednesday, Malang’s box office numbers dropped slightly on Day 7 and the film ended week 1 on a decent note.

As per box office India, Malang’s box office collection on Day was estimated at Rs 3 crore. As per the report, since its opening day, Malang has managed to rake in Rs 38 Crore nett at the box office and slowly and steadily is inching close to the Rs 40 Crore mark. Due to the unique genre of Disha and Aditya’s film, Malang managed to convert the film’s success into box office numbers and the good first weekend of Rs 24 Crore ensured that the run on the weekdays remains steady.

Also Read | Malang Movie Review: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s free spirited romance offers a racy thrill finish

Mohit Suri’s directorial, which received decent reviews, managed to win over the audience and hence, it is expected to enter week 2 on a decent note. Also, Malang starring Disha and Aditya may get some advantage of Valentine’s Day too. However, it will face some competition from Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan since it has more of a youth appeal. It will be interesting to see how Valentine's Day affects Malang’s box office collections on second Friday and on the second weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check out Malang’s box office collection:

Day 1, Friday- Rs 6.50 Crore

Day 2, Saturday- Rs 8.25 Crore

Day 3, Sunday- Rs 9.25 Crore

Day 4, Monday- Rs 4 crore

Day 5, Tuesday- Rs 3.75 Crore (estimated)

Day 6, Wednesday- Rs 3.25 Crore

Day 7, Thursday- Rs 3 Crore

Total box office collection of Malang: Rs 38 crore (estimated)

Also Read | Box Office Collection: Top Grossing Bollywood movies of 2020

Also Read | Box Office Collections Day 1 2020 Report: A look at the opening day BO collection of Bollywood films

Also Read | Box Office Collection: Highest opening weekend for Bollywood movies in 2020

Credits :Box Office India

Read More