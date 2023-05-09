2018 Day 4 Box Office: Malayalam biggie matches Sunday collections on Monday; Grosses astounding Rs 4 crores

Malayalam film 2018, starring Tovino Thomas, is having a blockbuster run in the state of Kerala with collections not slowing down at all. The film had modest beginnings of around Rs 1.85 crore gross on the first day but by the end of its first weekend, it had grossed over Rs 9 crores. The collections on Sunday, vis-a-vis Friday, were around 2.5 times, indicating a solid word of mouth. The film was practically performing to capacity on the first Sunday, as a result of which there was a huge spillover demand for the film on the weekdays. The first Monday numbers that have come in are astounding and from here on, it is anyone's guess as to where the film is headed in its full run.

2018 Records Monday Numbers Similar To First Sunday

2018 is rewriting history. The first Monday numbers of the film are practically matching the first Sunday numbers and this is a remarkable feat. 2018 grossed around Rs 4 crores on Monday and the 4 day total of the film stands at over Rs 13 crores gross. The way things are going, the film will gross over Rs 20 crores by the end of the first week and there is a high possibility that the second week collections match or better the first week collections. In its eventual run, it may also challenge all time records in the Kerala state.

The day-wise gross collections of 2018 in the Kerala state are:-

Day 1 - Rs 1.85 cr

Day 2 - Rs 3.22 cr

Day 3 - Rs 4.1 cr

Day 4 - Rs 4 cr

Total = Rs 13.17 cr gross in 4 days

The People Of Kerala Have Shown Solidarity For 2018, Pitched As The Real Kerala Story

There are very few films that are able to match Sunday numbers on Monday. The last film that comes to mind, probably is The Kashmir Files. 2018 coincidentally released alongside The Kerala Story and it is pitched as The Real Kerala Story, by the people of Kerala. The solidarity shown by the people of Kerala for 2018 is visible in the collections that it is getting.

You can watch 2018 at a theatre near you, in Kerala.

