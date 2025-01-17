Marco vs Fateh Hindi Box Office Comparison: A tale of 2 high-voltage action-dramas

Indian box office welcomed Marco, the most violent film of our cinema, last year. Audience, who aren't faint-hearted, gave it a thumbs-up and it has become one of the highest grossing movies of 2024 in Malayalam cinema. Cut to 2025, the new year added another film coming from Bollywood, to the actioner list. Titled as Fateh, Sonu Sood's highly-anticipated action drama, however, failed to lure the audience in theaters. Let's compare the Hindi box office collections of Marco and Fateh, a tale of two high-voltage action-dramas.

Marco vs Fateh: Box Office Collections In Hindi Markets

Touted as John Wick of Indian cinema, Marco received great reception from the Hindi-speaking audience. Unni Mukundan's gory actioner opened with Rs 1 lakh earnings at the Hindi box office. It will end up collecting the business close to Rs 14 crore net in India.

On the other hand, Fateh began its journey with an opening of Rs 9 crore in the first week. Going by its underwhelming performance, Sonu Sood's actioner is expected to struggle in the second week too. While Cinema Lovers Day might help in increasing footfalls today, there won't be much earnings coming in, considering the arrival of Emergency and Azaad in theaters.

Marco or Fateh; Who Is Leading The Actioner Game?

Despite being a Mollywood film, Marco is eyeing to end its theatrical run with higher net collections than Fateh in Hindi markets. While both movies belong to the same genre and story treatment, Haneef Adeni's directorial has emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. Fateh has turned out to be a disaster.

While Marco hit the screens on December 20, 2024, Fateh arrived in cinemas on January 10, 2025. Unni Mukundan's 2024 Malayalam film was a solo release in its language, Sonu Sood's latest actioner clashed with the Hindi version of Game Changer.

Marco And Fateh In Theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

