May Day 2025 Winners And Losers: Tourist Family emerges as biggest blockbuster; Raid 2 and HIT 3 succeed while Retro fails

On May 1st this year, we saw a bunch of biggies hitting the cinemas in various tinsel towns across the nation. In Hindi we have Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, Telugu has Nani's HIT 3 and Tamil regions saw Suriya's Retro released. Surprsingly, the less talked about release of the same day, Tourist Family, has now become talk of the town.

The movie follows a typical Tamil middle-class couple, portrayed by Sasikumar and Simran, as they leave Sri Lanka, and try to settle down in India, in Tamil Nadu. The audience is engaged by straightforward scenes, well-known feelings, and small shocks.

Abishan Jeevinth, the debutant director, keeps it realistic without making an effort to impress. It wasn’t supposed to be the biggest film due to lack of promotions. But now, it’s ahead of every other May Day release, showing what strong word-of-mouth and honest storytelling can do. The film is now outperforming even a biggie like Suriya's Retro on a daily basis.

On the other side, Suriya's Retro looked like a sure winner at first. Big opening. Big expectations. But things turned quickly. The narrative, built around a violent man becoming a peace icon, didn’t connect. Director Karthik Subbaraj’s style didn’t land this time. Despite Suriya and Pooja Hegde, the film slipped. Poor word-of-mouth did the rest. Numbers fell sharply after Sunday, and it looks like it won’t touch Rs 50 crore even in Tamil Nadu.

Telugu flick HIT 3, starring Nani, had a very different launch. The opening was massive. Even as collections dropped in the weekdays, they didn’t crash. It’s not running wild, but it’s running steady. After a strong weekend and over Rs 67 crore in the first week, it’s safe. Hindi movie Raid 2 has been consistent. It didn’t explode, but it didn’t dip either. Action worked and franchise loyalty helped this Ajay Devgn starrer. With solid weekdays, it’s on track for Rs 150 crore in the full run.

The May Day lineup had everything: a surprise, a fall, a steady climb, and a hit built on momentum. No one predicted this mix. But that’s the box office, it doesn’t follow rules, but delivers only results.

