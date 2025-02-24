Rakul Preet Singh Reacts to Box Office Performance of Mere Husband Ki Biwi

After a humble beginning in the South, starlet Rakul Preet Singh has become one of the sought-after actresses in the Telugu Film Industry. Later she moved her base to Mumbai, trying her luck in Bollywood. That said, she has done a handful of films and the latest one is comic caper "Mere Husband Ki Biwi" which was produced by her husband Jacky Bhagnani, and featuring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar along with Rakul in the leading roles.

The lead actress in "Mere Husband Ki Biwi," Rakul Preet Singh, has conveyed her sincere appreciation for the way the movie was received by viewers. Rakul is really grateful that the romantic comedy has found a home for itself at the box office despite fierce competition.

On its first day, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which debuted in theatres on February 21, 2025, made ₹1.5 crores nett collection. The movie collected around ₹1.65 crores nett on Saturday and ₹1.35 crores nett on Sunday, bringing its opening weekend total to about ₹ 4.5 crore nett at the domestic box office. While these numbers demonstrate the film's subpar performance in the face of competition, Rakul Preet Singh articulates that she's completely satisfied with the numbers.

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 1.5 crore Day 2 Rs 1.65 crore Day 3 Rs 1.40 crore Total Rs 4.55 crore

Mere Husband Ki Rani was directed by Mudassar Aziz, stars Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, and Arjun Kapoor in some over-the-top roles. "I am extremely appreciative and humbled by the critics and public reviews of the film," Rakul said in an interview. "The happiest feeling is when the audience leaves smiling from the theatres. Ours is a film to be enjoyed with family and friends, and I am hoping more people go and watch it," she said, underscoring the fact that the movie was made for group enjoyment in mind.

For many fans, their on-screen relationship has been the high point. Rakul as the current girlfriend, and Bhumi as an Ex, excelled well in their roles, while Arjun Kapoor is natural. "I love both of them; they are amazing," Rakul said in a positive way about her co-stars. "I am the type of person who genuinely interacts with everyone. I'm not an actress who acts insecurely", she further adds.

