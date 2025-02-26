Mere Husband Ki Biwi Day 6 Box Office: Arjun Kapoor's rom-com enjoys a minor boost on Maha Shivratri

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is the latest romantic comedy in theatres, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani under Pooja Entertainment. It was released on 21 February 2025 amid the blockbuster run of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.

This rom-com is facing a lukewarm response at the box office ever since its release. After its opening weekend of Rs 4.55 crore, the film faced a significant decline on the weekdays. The film has collected Rs 55 lakh on its Day 6, taking its current total to Rs 6.10 crores at the Indian box office.

After its Day 5 nett of Rs 45 lakh, Mere Husband Ki Biwi has seen a minor growth on its Day 6 thanks to the holiday occasion of Maha Shivratri. Post the holiday which helps just for one day, the film is once again expected to decline on Day 7. With mixed reviews surrounding the film, any growth other than the weekends is clearly unexpected for the film.

Compared to previous Arjun Kapoor Films

Arjun Kapoor has seen several duds in his past few movies besides Singham Again, the latest installment of the cop universe where Arjun Kapoor played the leading antagonist. Comparing it to his solo movies from the past like The Lady Killer and Kuttey, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is performing better than what one would expect it to do.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection Of Mere Husband Ki Biwi:

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 1.5 crore Day 2 Rs 1.65 crore Day 3 Rs 1.40 crore Day 4 Rs 55 lakh Day 5 Rs 45 lakh Day 6 Rs 55 lakh Total Rs 6.10 crore

Mere Husband Ki Biwi in cinemas

