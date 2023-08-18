OMG 2 Box Office: Akshay Kumar's dramedy jumps on day 8; Collects Rs 5.50 crores on 2nd Friday

OMG 2 directed by Amit Rai and starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam jumped at the box office on its second Friday as it netted Rs 5.50 crores on day 8. This takes the 8 day total of the film to Rs 84.75 crores and over the second weekend, the film most certainly will enter the Rs 100 crore club. These are very good numbers considering its A certification and its clash with a film like Gadar 2. The acceptance from multiplexes means that it shall trend well even after the release of Dream Girl 2.

OMG 2 Is Turning Out To Be A Very Profitable Venture For Its Producers

OMG 2 has collected around 2.75 million dollars internationally in its first 8 days and by the end of its second weekend, it will be closing in at Rs 3.5 million dollars. These are good numbers and the highest for an Akshay Kumar starrer at the box office since Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar has an extended appearance in the film but his presence has been instrumental in reaching out to a wider set of audience. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Ajit Adhare confirmed that the film is made at a very controlled budget and Akshay Kumar hasn't charged any fee for his cameo appearance. The theatrical share of around Rs 75 crores worldwide along with non theatrical revenues should ensure very good profits for producers.

The India Nett Box Office Collections For OMG 2 Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.25 crores 2 Rs 13.75 crores 3 Rs 16.50 crores 4 Rs 10.50 crores 5 Rs 17 crores 6 Rs 7 crores 7 Rs 5.25 crores 8 Rs 5.50 crores Total Rs 84.75 crores nett in 7 days

Day

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to the super-hit film OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education. Akshay Kumar essays the role of lord Shiva's messenger while Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a believer of God. Yami Gautam reprises the role of an advocate that stands against Pankaj Tripathi's character.

Where And When To Watch OMG 2

OMG 2 can now be watched at a theatre near you.

