Pathaan 4th Saturday Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer sees highest growth percentage among running films

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham led Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, grew by 50 percent on its fourth Saturday vis-à-vis its fourth Friday. The average ticket prices for the film went up from Friday and the footfalls were healthy too. Single screens and properties that had opted out of the Rs 110 scheme yesterday, saw a rise in footfalls, on expected lines. All in all, it was yet another very good day at the box office for Pathaan, with collections of Rs 3.25 crores. The growth percentage of Pathaan was highest among competing releases as both Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania saw muted growth on their first Saturday.

Team Pathaan Has Experimented A Lot With The Ticket Prices Team Pathaan has experimented a lot with their movie pricings and it is among the first films to observe ticket prices go through so many changes. In the first five days, the makers opted for dynamic pricing where ticket prices increased based on demand. The ticket rates came down on weekdays and went up again over the second weekend. After the film's third weekend, the makers reduced the price of tickets and they further reduced it in the fourth week, by giving very interesting incentives. Tickets were available at a flat rate of Rs 110 on its fourth Friday and for Saturday and Sunday, tickets are available at a flat rate of Rs 200. The footfalls have increased abundantly but the collections have been curtailed a fair bit since it is playing at capacity in many centres. Regardless, the film is a historic blockbuster and is enjoying yet another solid weekend.

Pathaan Is Soon To Hit The Rs 1,000 Crore Worldwide Gross Figure Pathaan after 25 days stands at Rs 490.55 crores for its Hindi version in India. The all language total of the film is pegged at Rs 508.20 crores. The overseas gross collections of the film are over a staggering 46 million dollars, which when converted to Indian rupees is worth an astonishing figure of over Rs 377 crores. The worldwide gross total of the film thus adds up to over 990 crores. By tomorrow or the day after, it will enter the coveted Rs 1,000 crore worldwide club, a number breached by only four Indian films previously. The day-wise nett box office collections of Pathaan are as follows:- Day 1 - Rs 55 cr Day 2 - Rs. 68 cr Day 3 - Rs. 38 cr Day 4 - Rs. 51.50 cr Day 5 - Rs. 58.50 cr Day 6 - Rs. 25.50 cr Day 7 - Rs. 21.50 cr Day 8 - Rs. 17.50 cr Day 9 - Rs. 15 cr Day 10 - Rs. 13 cr Day 11 - Rs 22.5 cr Day 12 - Rs. 27 cr Day 13 - Rs. 8.25 cr Day 14 - Rs. 7.25 cr Day 15 - Rs. 6.50 cr Day 16 - Rs. 5.75 cr Day 17 - Rs. 5.75 cr Day 18 - Rs 10.50 cr Day 19 - Rs 12.50 cr Day 20 - Rs 4 cr Day 21 - Rs 5.40 cr Day 22 - Rs 3.50 cr Day 23 - Rs 3.20 cr Day 24 - Rs 2.20 cr Day 25 - Rs 3.25 cr Total = Rs. 490.55 cr nett Hindi (Rs. 508.20 cr nett all versions) You can watch Pathaan at a theatre near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such box office articles.

ALSO READ: Pathaan's shows increase in 4th weekend to match audience demand; Shah Rukh Khan starrer braves new releases