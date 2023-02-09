Pathaan Extended 2 Weeks Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan led spy-drama holds its ground on day 16; Collects Rs 6 cr

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham led Pathaan , directed by Siddharth Anand, had yet another rock steady day at the box office as it dropped by less than 10 percent on its sixteenth day. It recorded yet another Rs. 6 crore box office day and in all likelihood, the film will be growing on Friday as weekend ticket rates return for the film.

Pathaan Ticket Prices Are Way Lower Than What They Were Until Second Weekend

In the last few days, the film ticket rates have reached to practically the lowest that they can get. While the footfalls are down by just 45 percent, collections are down by over 60 percent, and this is enough proof of how low the ticket prices for Pathaan have been, post the second weekend. The strong hold on the footfalls front only shows the acceptance of the film among the movie-going audience and it is also a clear indication that it will keep bringing in numbers for weeks to come, regardless of local competition.

Shah Rukh Khan's Sabbatical Ended With A Very Worthy Film



Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screens, in the lead role, after over four years and the wait has totally been worth it as the film has shattered practically all domestic records and international records in the traditional Hindi movie markets. The film swiftly moves towards the Rs. 500 crore nett mark domestically, to become the fourth Indian film after Baahubali 2, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR to achieve it. If only the Hindi version of the film is concerned, it can become the second Indian film to hit Rs. 500 crore nett for the Hindi version after Baahubali 2. Strong legs for the film over the next couple of weeks are quite critical and if the film lives up to the requirements, it will emerge as the highest grossing Hindi version film in nett terms, in India. As far as worldwide goes, Pathaan already is the highest grossing Hindi version film, very comfortably ahead of Baahubali 2. At present, it ranks number five in the list of highest grossing Indian films worldwide after Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2. Without much aid from non traditional Indian movie markets with the stress mostly on China, Pathaan will gross over Rs. 1000 crores in the next few days.

The day-wise nett box office collections of Pathaan are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 55 cr

Day 2 - Rs. 68 cr

Day 3 - Rs. 38 cr

Day 4 - Rs. 51.50 cr

Day 5 - Rs. 58.50 cr

Day 6 - Rs. 25.50 cr

Day 7 - Rs. 21.50 cr

Day 8 - Rs. 17.50 cr

Day 9 - Rs. 15 cr

Day 10 - Rs. 13 cr

Day 11 - Rs 22.5 cr

Day 12 - Rs. 27 cr

Day 13 - Rs. 8.25 cr

Day 14 - Rs. 7.25 cr

Day 15 - Rs. 6.50 cr

Day 16 - Rs. 6 cr

Total = Rs. 441 cr nett Hindi (Rs. 457.15cr nett all versions)

You can watch Pathaan at a theatre near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such box office articles.