Pathaan Second Monday Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's espionage thriller holds strong after an excellent weekend

Pathaan is the highest grossing Hindi origin film of all time. The numbers are nothing short of remarkable and almost unthinkable considering how most films tanked last year. This Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer has not stopped raking in the mullah at the box office even after the second weekend. As per early estimates, Pathaan is on-course to record a Rs. 8.5 crore plus nett day 13 for its Hindi version, to take the total to a staggering Rs. 421.50 cr . Adding up the dubbed versions would take the film to Rs. 437 cr nett. The drop in terms of footfalls is barely 20 percent from second Friday. The only difference here is that the ticket rates are lower than they were at the start of the second weekend.

Pathaan Will Cross KGF: Chapter 2's Hindi Nett Collections In The Next Few Days

The film is well on course to cross the Rs 500 cr mark and it is to be seen if the film can manage to top Baahubali 2, which still holds the record for the highest collections recorded by an Indian film in the Hindi version, or not. It will be crossing KGF: Chapter 2 in a couple of days to become the second highest Indian grosser for the Hindi version in India.

Pathaan Will Continue To Rake In Numbers Steadily For A Few More Weeks



The trend for most accepted post pandemic films has been a decent hold on weekdays and rampage over the weekend. Pathaan, with a strong hold on its second Monday, has ensured that it will be hitting a double digit number a couple of more times in is theatrical run, preferably on Saturday and Sunday. With no new big releases next weekend, the film will get an open run through the Valentine's week, till the release of Shehzada and Selfiee. Considering that India has enough exhibition potential, the film will retain enough screens to keep raking in numbers at a steady pace.

The day-wise nett box office collections of Pathaan are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 55 cr

Day 2 - Rs. 68 cr

Day 3 - Rs. 38 cr

Day 4 - Rs. 51.50 cr

Day 5 - Rs. 58.50 cr

Day 6 - Rs. 25.50 cr

Day 7 - Rs. 21.50 cr

Day 8 - Rs. 17.50 cr

Day 9 - Rs. 15 cr

Day 10 - Rs. 13 cr

Day 11 - Rs 22.5 cr

Day 12 - Rs. 27 cr

Day 13 - Rs. 8.5 cr

Total = Rs. 421.50 cr nett Hindi (Rs. 437cr nett all versions)

You can watch Pathaan at a theatre near you.