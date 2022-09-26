Ponniyin Selvan advance booking off to a flyer: 3rd best of year behind Beast and Valimai, ahead of Vikram

The bigger urban centres like Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore and Madurai lead in terms of the advance. When the advance opens in national chains, the lead will go bigger as they have a big presence in Chennai and Coimbatore. The start in smaller centres is also good but these are more dependent on the current sales on the day of release.

Ponniyin Selvan I advance booking opened on Sunday and it was off to a flying start, setting the trade abuzz. As of today morning, the film has sold more than 2.5 lakh tickets across Tamil Nadu worth Rs. 4.50 crores approx. So far only a little over 225 cinemas have opened the sales for the film, more will be opening today and tomorrow, including the national chains.

The start to advance is third best of the year, ahead of Vikram, only behind Beast and Valimai. PS-I is unlikely to reach the first day sales of the top two, as they being Vijay and Ajith starrers had a huge amount of sales for early morning fan shows, which this film won’t have to that extent. However, for the following days of the weekend, it can take on the two, especially Valimai, which had low sales other than opening day.

A better comparison for PS-I will be Vikram, which went on to record an advance of Rs. 15 crores plus for the first day and then ending the day at Rs. 21.80 crores, which were and still are the biggest for a film not starring Vijay, Ajith and Rajini. With the sort of start advance has taken, PS-I shall comfortably reach Rs. 15 crores first-day advance. If the momentum is carried on the final day and smaller centres respond like bigger ones in current sales, it shall go over Rs. 20 crores for opening day, maybe even a notch higher to Rs. 25 crores. A lot will also be depending on the sort of capacity is created for the day as there will be competition from Naane Varuvean as well, releasing a day earlier on the 29th. The advance for that film has been ordinary so far but if that film gets a good reception, it will be taking a certain amount of showcasing.

Either way, the advance booking of PS-I is another winner for Kollywood as the industry is on a good run in the last two months as far as the start of films is concerned. Though only Thiruchitrambalam is the only one to capitalise on the start, almost all major films did open on a strong note and PS-I is another name that, in fact, the biggest one yet.

Also Read: Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu box office collections: Biz drops on weekdays for an Average first week