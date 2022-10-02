Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Sensational hold, biggest non-holiday day two in Tamil Nadu
Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 had a sensational hold at the Indian box office on Saturday, dropping less than 10 per cent. It collected 36 crores on its second day for a two days total of 75 crores.
Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 had a sensational hold at the Indian box office on Saturday, dropping less than 10 per cent from its opening day. It collected Rs. 36 crores approx on its second day for a two days total box office gross of Rs. 75 crores. Today there will be growth in the business for the film and it is possible that Sunday overtake first-day collections, for a first weekend of Rs. 114-115 crores approx. To date, only four Kollywood movies have collected Rs. 100 crores plus in their first three days, making PS-I the fifth to do so.
PS-I collected Rs. 20.50 crores approx in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, taking the record for the biggest non-holiday second day in the state, beating Vikram which set the new high for day two earlier this year with Rs. 19.20 crores. The only film to have a bigger second day is Sarkar, which collected Rs. 20.80 crores on a holiday. The film had a huge pre-sales at the start of the day which had essentially locked Rs. 20 crores plus day. It is the same case today, with sales even higher than yesterday, for a possible Rs. 22-23 crores today.
The pre-sales remain big for the film even on weekdays, with Monday already having Rs. 8 crores plus in the vault. The business will be helped by the Dusshera holidays till Wednesday, which should enable it to cross Rs. 100 crores in a record-breaking six days, quite comfortably. Previously Sarkar and Bigil were the fastest to the Rs. 100 crores mark, taking seven days each.
The box office collections of Ponniyin Selvan at the Indian box office are as follows:
Friday - Rs. 39 crores
Saturday - Rs. 36 crores
Total - Rs. 75 crores
Outside Tamil Nadu, the film held strongly across the board. Karnataka and North India saw collections rising on Saturday, with North India jumping by nearly 35 per cent. Kerala remained largely flat, with just a 7 per cent drop from opening day. The film also held strongly in Telugu state, where the reception was told to be on the mixed side, with just 20 per cent drop from opening day.
The territorial breakdown for Ponniyin Selvan at the Indian box office is as follows:
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 44 crores
AP/TS - Rs. 10 crores
Karnataka - Rs. 8.25 crores
Kerala - Rs. 6.25 crores
North India - Rs. 6.50 crores
Total - Rs. 75 crores
