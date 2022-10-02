Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Sensational hold, biggest non-holiday day two in Tamil Nadu

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 had a sensational hold at the Indian box office on Saturday, dropping less than 10 per cent from its opening day. It collected Rs. 36 crores approx on its second day for a two days total box office gross of Rs. 75 crores. Today there will be growth in the business for the film and it is possible that Sunday overtake first-day collections, for a first weekend of Rs. 114-115 crores approx. To date, only four Kollywood movies have collected Rs. 100 crores plus in their first three days, making PS-I the fifth to do so.

PS-I collected Rs. 20.50 crores approx in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, taking the record for the biggest non-holiday second day in the state, beating Vikram which set the new high for day two earlier this year with Rs. 19.20 crores. The only film to have a bigger second day is Sarkar, which collected Rs. 20.80 crores on a holiday. The film had a huge pre-sales at the start of the day which had essentially locked Rs. 20 crores plus day. It is the same case today, with sales even higher than yesterday, for a possible Rs. 22-23 crores today.