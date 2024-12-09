Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collections Day 5: Allu Arjun's mass actioner zooms past Rs 300 crore club; nets Rs 43 crore on 1st Monday

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is doing exceptional business at the box office. The Sukumar-directed movie is not showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Pushpa 2 passes Monday test with flying colors; collects Rs 45 crore on Day 5

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 comfortably passed the crucial Monday test with flying colors. The mass action movie dropped by just 30% over its opening day on Day 5 and smashed an impressive figure in the range of Rs 42 crore to Rs 44 crore net in Hindi.

For the record, the movie opened to a massive Rs 65 crore, minted Rs 53 crore on its second day, followed by Rs 67 crore and Rs 78 crore on Day 3 and Day 4, respectively.

The total cume of Pushpa 2 currently stands at Rs 306 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie surpassed the Rs 300 crore mark in just 5 days of release, becoming the fastest movie to do so.

Pushpa 2 has the chance to hit the Rs 400 crore mark in 1st week

Looking at the trend of Pushpa 2, the movie has all the chances to get closer to the Rs 400 crore mark or even cross it by the end of its first week itself. The collections of Pushpa 2 benefit from heavy ticket pricing all over the nation. In addition, the audience went into overdrive on its opening weekend.

If it manages to hold well in the coming few days, the movie will comfortably cross the lifetime of Jawan and Stree 2 at the Hindi box office. It also has the potential to inaugurate the Rs 600 crore club in Hindi.

Have a look at the day-wise Hindi net collections of Pushpa 2

Day Hindi Net Collections (India) 1 Rs 65 crore 2 Rs 53 crore 3 Rs 67 crore 4 Rs 78 crore 5 Rs 43 crore (est) Total Rs 306 crore net in 5 days in Hindi

About Pushpa 2

The narrative of Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up from where Pushpa: The Rise ended, with Pushpa (Allu Arjun) establishing himself as a formidable figure in the illegal sandalwood business. Despite being involved in unlawful activities and misusing his power, Pushpa remains a man of principles. He respects his wife, Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna), more than anyone and will go to any lengths to protect his family and loved ones.

The film explores his efforts to expand his empire while dealing with the emerging threat from Inspector Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) and other rivals who challenge his dominance. The stakes are high as Pushpa’s power grows, but his journey is complicated by personal and professional conflicts that arise along the way.

Pushpa 2 In Theatres

Pushpa 2 plays in theatres now. Have you booked your tickets for the mass-actioner yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

