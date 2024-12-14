Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Box Office Day 10: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil's movie FIRES ALL CYLINDERS; Nets Rs 44 crore on 2nd Saturday

Headlined by Telugu star Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2: The Rule is having a blast at the box office. The makers released the Pushpa sequel after a wait of three years since the original hit the screens. Pushpa 2, upon its release, became the fastest film to enter the Rs 1000 crore club worldwide, as it managed it in only eight days.

On second Saturday, the mass action drama has witnessed a massive rise in its collection in India, particularly its Hindi version.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Mints Rs 44 Crore on Day 10; Crosses Rs 450 Crore

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2: The Rule had a record-breaking opening of Rs 65 crore on December 5, 2024. On Day 10, Allu Arjun-starrer collected Rs 44 crore, and crossed Rs 450 crore mark at the Hindi box office. The cume Hindi collection of Pushpa 2 now stands at Rs 460 crore. Sukumar's helmer is now inching closer to Rs 500 crore and it is expected to touch the mark by tomorrow evening. In its full theatrical run, Pushpa sequel may net Rs 700 crore in India, which will be another historic victory.

Pushpa 2's success highlights the dearth of mass-commercial entertainers for the Hindi audiences. A large section of the audience was not catered to, for a pretty long time. Right when that section of the audience saw a film in their radar, they lapped onto it in a way that has not been seen often, in the history of Indian cinema.

Day Hindi Net Collections (India) 1 Rs 65 crore 2 Rs 53 crore 3 Rs 66 crore 4 Rs 77 crore 5 Rs 42 crore 6 Rs 35 crore 7 Rs 29 crore 8 Rs 24.50 crore 9 Rs 24.50 crore 10 Rs 44 crore Total Rs 460 crore in 10 days

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

