Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 37 India Box Office: Allu Arjun's historic film continues its fiery performance; nets Rs 1 crore on sixth Friday despite new releases

More than a month ago, Pushpa 2 set the big screens on fire while creating mass hysteria among fans. The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has made several records during its historic performance in theaters. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are reprising their respective roles as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli from the original. Pushpa 2 doesn't seem to stop its dream run as it entered the sixth week today.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Records Rs 1 Crore On Day 37; Moves Forward Towards Target

The Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa 2 collected Rs 1 crore on the sixth Friday. The total collection of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer in the Hindi markets inched a little while standing at Rs 729.3 crore.

Pushpa 2 would now require around Rs 20 crore to touch the target of Rs 750 crore at the Hindi box office.

Here's How Much Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Earned So Far:

Week/Day Net India Collections First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore Fifth Week Rs 17.30 crore Sixth Friday Rs 1 crore Total Rs 729.3 crore

What Worked For Pushpa 2?

Pushpa 2 has emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of all time, while surpassing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The mass appeal of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's fan-following across India were the main factors that created strong hype for the action drama. Moreover, the iconic dialogues and the three year long wait after the original film worked in its favor.

The success of Pushpa 2 proves that the audience still love watching drama and action packed with powerful dialogues and intense scenes. In short, a full dose of entertainment.

In Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun plays the role of a sandalwood smuggler, Pushpa Raj and Rashmika is cast as his wife, Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil's character is named as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.