Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 57 Box Office: Allu Arjun's historic blockbuster prepares to leave theaters after Netflix release

On its 57th day, Pushpa 2 added Rs 5 lakh to the overall collection at the Hindi box office. Directed by Sukumar, Allu Arjun's 2024 blockbuster to leave cinemas soon.

By Nisha Singh
Published on Jan 30, 2025  |  09:01 PM IST |  5K
Picture courtesy: T-Series/YouTube

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been ruling the box office for more than 50 days. The all-time blockbuster created mass hysteria among its fans during its release last year. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the Telugu mass action drama kept its fire alive for eight weeks at the box office. With the arrival of Pushpa 2 on OTT, Sukumar's directorial now prepares to leave theaters.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Adds Rs 5 Lakh To Its Almost-Closing Business

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 is standing at the closing gate of its historical theatrical run at the box office. On the 57th day, Allu Arjun-starrer collected Rs 5 lakh net in Hindi markets, bringing its cume earnings to Rs 739.4 crore. The business of Pushpa 2 has almost ended and the 2024 blockbuster film is expected to add Rs 30 lakh more and will eventually land at Rs 739.7 crore in its final run.

Pushpa 2 recently delivered a hattrick of Rs 10 lakh for three consecutive days in the eighth week, i.e. Monday (Day 54), Tuesday (Day 55), Wednesday (Day 56). In Week 8, Sukumar's helmer earned a business of Rs 1.6 crore.

Pushpa 2's Collections In Hindi Markets So Far:

Weeks/Days Net India Collections
First Week Rs 389 crore
Second Week Rs 178 crore
Third Week Rs 94.75 crore
Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore
Fifth Week Rs 17.30 crore
Sixth Week Rs 5.95 crore
Seventh Week Rs 3.55 crore
Eighth Friday Rs 15 lakh
 Eighth Saturday  Rs 25 lakh
Eighth Sunday Rs 40 lakh 
Eighth Monday Rs 10 lakh
Eighth Tuesday Rs 10 lakh
 Eighth Wednesday  Rs 10 lakh
Eighth Thursday Rs 5 lakh
Total  Rs 739.4 crore in 57 days 

Pushpa 2 Premieres On Netflix

While Pushpa 2 has touched the target of Rs 740 crore, the all-time blockbuster made a smashing entry on its OTT premiere on January 30, 2025. For the ones, who missed the chance of watching it in cinemas, can enjoy the reloaded version of the Pushpa sequel on Netflix. This version features 23 minutes-long additional footage of the mass actioner.

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Pushpa 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

