Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 57 Box Office: Allu Arjun's historic blockbuster prepares to leave theaters after Netflix release

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been ruling the box office for more than 50 days. The all-time blockbuster created mass hysteria among its fans during its release last year. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the Telugu mass action drama kept its fire alive for eight weeks at the box office. With the arrival of Pushpa 2 on OTT, Sukumar's directorial now prepares to leave theaters.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Adds Rs 5 Lakh To Its Almost-Closing Business

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 is standing at the closing gate of its historical theatrical run at the box office. On the 57th day, Allu Arjun-starrer collected Rs 5 lakh net in Hindi markets, bringing its cume earnings to Rs 739.4 crore. The business of Pushpa 2 has almost ended and the 2024 blockbuster film is expected to add Rs 30 lakh more and will eventually land at Rs 739.7 crore in its final run.

Pushpa 2 recently delivered a hattrick of Rs 10 lakh for three consecutive days in the eighth week, i.e. Monday (Day 54), Tuesday (Day 55), Wednesday (Day 56). In Week 8, Sukumar's helmer earned a business of Rs 1.6 crore.

Pushpa 2's Collections In Hindi Markets So Far:

Weeks/Days Net India Collections First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore Fifth Week Rs 17.30 crore Sixth Week Rs 5.95 crore Seventh Week Rs 3.55 crore Eighth Friday Rs 15 lakh Eighth Saturday Rs 25 lakh Eighth Sunday Rs 40 lakh Eighth Monday Rs 10 lakh Eighth Tuesday Rs 10 lakh Eighth Wednesday Rs 10 lakh Eighth Thursday Rs 5 lakh Total Rs 739.4 crore in 57 days

Pushpa 2 Premieres On Netflix

While Pushpa 2 has touched the target of Rs 740 crore, the all-time blockbuster made a smashing entry on its OTT premiere on January 30, 2025. For the ones, who missed the chance of watching it in cinemas, can enjoy the reloaded version of the Pushpa sequel on Netflix. This version features 23 minutes-long additional footage of the mass actioner.

Pushpa 2 in theaters

