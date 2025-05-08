Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 8: Ajay Devgn's latest movie looks to earn Rs 5 crore; completes extended first week

Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 8: Raid 2, which set its foot in cinemas on May 1, 2025, is shining at the box office since its release. The crime thriller, which features Ajay Devgn as the Indian Revenue Service Officer, Amay Patnaik, has finished its extended first week today. Produced under the banner of T-series, Raid 2 looks to net Rs 5 crore today.

Raid 2 marks the sequel to the 2018 release, Raid, which was a hit at the box office. The second installment of the franchise has followed the same path, while already becoming a hit in the first week of its release.

As per early estimates, on Day 8, the collection of the Raid sequel would be in the range of Rs 5 crore. Notably, it is Rs 50 lakh more than what it earned on the first Wednesday, i.e. Rs 4.5 crore. Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Ajay Devgn-led film earned a total net business of Rs 89.75 crore in seven days. The first week earnings will now come slightly under the Rs 95 crore mark at the box office.

Currently having the highest collections, the crime thriller faced the heat of the national matters the most amid Kesari 2 and The Bhootnii's theatrical runs at the box office. Now, the trends are back to normal levels for these films as it is clear that national issues are non-escalatory in nature.

After Bhool Chuk Maaf's theatrical release being cancelled, Raid 2 doesn't have a new competition coming up in its second weekend. Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial will soon become the fourth highest grosser of Bollywood to enter the Rs 100 crore club this year after Sky Force, Chhaava, and Sikandar.

Raid 2 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Supriya Pathak.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

