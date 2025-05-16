Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer nets Rs 2.50 crore; eyes good third weekend

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Raid 2 has been shining at the box office since its release. The theatrical run of the Raid sequel has come as a respite amid the dry spell in Bollywood. Led by Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, the crime thriller was released on May 1, 2025. Co-produced by T-Series, Raid 2 has earned Rs 2.50 crore today.

Raid 2, which is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, started its journey with a bumper opening at the box office. The crime drama had an extended opening week during which it collected Rs 92.75 crore. In the second week, the trajectory of the movie went a little low with a net collection of Rs 38.5 crore.

Now, on Day 16, the Ajay Devgn starrer has added Rs 2.50 crore to its total tally, bringing a net collection of Rs 133.75 crore. It is now expecting a good third weekend.

Day/Week Net India Collection Week 1 Rs 92.75 crore Week 2 Rs 38.5 crore Day 16 Rs 2.50 crore Total Rs 133.75 crore

Also backed under the banner of Panorama Studios, Raid 2 has scored better than Raid. The 2018 release earned a lifetime net business of Rs 98 crore back then. The sequel to Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial crossed the Rs 100 crore mark and is now eyeing entering the Rs 150 crore club.

Raid 2 marks the second Bollywood movie of Ajay Devgn to be released this year. Earlier, he was seen in Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's debut film, Azaad, in January. Devgn's last theatrical release as a lead was Singham Again, which released in November last year. The Raid sequel has become the eighth highest grosser of his career while surpassing Golmaal 3.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

